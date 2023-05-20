A cabinet berth for Ramalinga Reddy is being seen as a well-calculated decision by Congress for the upcoming Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) election.

New Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was sworn in at a grand ceremony at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru today along with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and eight MLAs as Cabinet Ministers. Veteran Congress leader and eight-time MLA Ramalinga Reddy has also secured a ministerial berth.

According to Karnataka political analysts, the Congress leadership has tried to ensure representation of all communities and regions while deciding the names for the new Cabinet. The new Cabinet includes prominent Dalit, SC, ST and minority leaders as well as a right mix of young and veteran politicians.

In the 2023 election, Reddy contested from the BTM Layout constituency and defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate by a margin of around 10,000 votes.

He had won the same seat in the 2018 assembly polls as well. Then, he trumped BJP’s Lallesh Reddy by a margin of 20,478 votes.

Ramalinga Reddy, an eight-time MLA, has become synonymous with Bengaluru’s BTM Layout Assembly constituency as he has been elected four times from there. He has also won from the Jayanagar seat four times. Reddy’s political acumen can be gauged by the fact that he has never been defeated in assembly polls since his first victory in 1989 from the Jayanagar constituency.

The five-time minister is currently the working president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

Reddy has served as a minister in the governments of M Veerappa Moily, SM Krishna, N Dharam Singh and Siddaramaiah.

In 1992, Reddy first came into the spotlight when he became a minister in the Veerappa Moily government.

Ramalinga Reddy had served as home minister in the cabinet of the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka, which came to power in 2013.

The 69-year-old is one of the tallest Congress leaders in Karnataka and is seen as the face of the party in Bengaluru city. Furthermore, he is considered a close confidant of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

He has cultivated a huge following in the Bengaluru region and is expected to play a crucial role within the party ahead of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections. The crucial civic body elections will be held this year after a delay of over three years.

Ramalinga Reddy’s daughter Sowmya Reddy also contested the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. However, she was defeated by the BJP’s CK Ramamurthy from the Jayanagar constituency by just 16 votes.