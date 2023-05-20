A cabinet berth for Ramalinga Reddy is being seen as a well-calculated decision by Congress for the upcoming Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) election.

New Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was sworn in at a grand ceremony at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru today along with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and eight MLAs as Cabinet Ministers. Veteran Congress leader and eight-time MLA Ramalinga Reddy has also secured a ministerial berth.

According to Karnataka political analysts, the Congress leadership has tried to ensure representation of all communities and regions while deciding the names for the new Cabinet. The new Cabinet includes prominent Dalit, SC, ST and minority leaders as well as a right mix of young and veteran politicians.

