Meet Ramalinga Reddy, new Karnataka Minister and Congress’ face in Bengaluru

Read Time3 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com May 20, 2023 4:26:25 PM IST (Published)

A cabinet berth for Ramalinga Reddy is being seen as a well-calculated decision by Congress for the upcoming Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) election.

New Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was sworn in at a grand ceremony at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru today along with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and eight MLAs as Cabinet Ministers. Veteran Congress leader and eight-time MLA Ramalinga Reddy has also secured a ministerial berth.

According to Karnataka political analysts, the Congress leadership has tried to ensure representation of all communities and regions while deciding the names for the new Cabinet. The new Cabinet includes prominent Dalit, SC, ST and minority leaders as well as a right mix of young and veteran politicians.
A cabinet berth for Ramalinga Reddy is being seen as a well-calculated decision by Congress for the upcoming Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) election. The veteran Congress politician has remained the party’s face in Bengaluru.
X