Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • politics>
    • Meet Mansukh Mandaviya, India’s new Minister of Health and Family Welfare

    Meet Mansukh Mandaviya, India’s new Minister of Health and Family Welfare

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Mansukh Mandaviya is the new Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare India and Chemical and Fertilizers. He is among the seven Ministers of States who have been elevated to the rank of Senior Minister or Cabinet Minister. 

    Meet Mansukh Mandaviya, India’s new Minister of Health and Family Welfare
    Mansukh Mandaviya has been appointed as the new Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare following the Cabinet reshuffle on July 7. He will also head the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.
    Previously the Minister of State for the portfolios of Highways and Road Transport, Fertilizers and Chemicals, and Shipping and Waterways, Mandaviya was among the seven MoS who have been elevated to the rank of Senior Minister or Cabinet Minister.
    Mandaviya, whose political journey began as Gujarat’s youngest MLA at the age of 28 in 2002, will now lead India’s crucial fight against COVID-19.
    He took over the Ministry of Health from Dr Harsh Vardhan and the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers from Sadananda Gowda, who resigned as part of the Cabinet expansion.
    Mandaviya, who is a member of the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat, took a veterinary degree before completing his Masters in Political Science from Bhavnagar University. He was first elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2012 and then again in 2018.
    Also Read | PM Modi's new team a mix of educated and experienced leaders: Here's a look at their profile
    Throughout his political career, Mandaviya has worked towards women’s empowerment. He was also honoured by UNICEF for his contribution to the cause of women's menstrual hygiene by using the chain of Jan Aushadhi Kendras to sell 10 crore sanitary pads made with oxo-biodegradable technology at a nominal price. His other notable efforts include ‘padyatras’ to increase awareness about social issues.
    Mandaviya now has the unenviable task of vaccinating Indians to prevent a third catastrophic wave of COVID-19. With vaccination numbers still not reaching the desired mark of one crore vaccinations a day, it is to be seen what steps Mandaviya takes to prevent another COVID-19 wave.
    (Edited by : Kanishka Sarkar)
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Explained: The 'White Flag' movement in Malaysia amid COVID-19 gloom

    Next Article

    COVID Fight Podcast: WHO says situation remains critical around the world; emergency declared in Tokyo

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tech Mahindra1,060.15 14.25 1.36
    SBI Life Insura1,021.60 7.20 0.71
    Eicher Motors2,729.30 18.45 0.68
    HCL Tech976.80 1.45 0.15
    Shree Cements27,581.80 34.80 0.13
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tech Mahindra1,059.80 13.85 1.32
    Bajaj Auto4,073.15 24.90 0.62
    HCL Tech976.90 1.50 0.15
    Power Grid Corp231.20 0.35 0.15
    NTPC117.45 0.10 0.09
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tech Mahindra1,060.15 14.25 1.36
    SBI Life Insura1,021.60 7.20 0.71
    Eicher Motors2,729.30 18.45 0.68
    HCL Tech976.80 1.45 0.15
    Shree Cements27,581.80 34.80 0.13
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tech Mahindra1,059.80 13.85 1.32
    Bajaj Auto4,073.15 24.90 0.62
    HCL Tech976.90 1.50 0.15
    Power Grid Corp231.20 0.35 0.15
    NTPC117.45 0.10 0.09

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.70500.09000.12
    Euro-Rupee88.54500.37500.43
    Pound-Rupee102.8760-0.3340-0.32
    Rupee-100 Yen0.68030.00610.90
    View More