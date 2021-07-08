Meet Mansukh Mandaviya, India’s new Minister of Health and Family Welfare

Mansukh Mandaviya has been appointed as the new Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare following the Cabinet reshuffle on July 7. He will also head the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

Previously the Minister of State for the portfolios of Highways and Road Transport, Fertilizers and Chemicals, and Shipping and Waterways, Mandaviya was among the seven MoS who have been elevated to the rank of Senior Minister or Cabinet Minister.

Mandaviya, whose political journey began as Gujarat’s youngest MLA at the age of 28 in 2002, will now lead India’s crucial fight against COVID-19.

He took over the Ministry of Health from Dr Harsh Vardhan and the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers from Sadananda Gowda, who resigned as part of the Cabinet expansion.

Mandaviya, who is a member of the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat, took a veterinary degree before completing his Masters in Political Science from Bhavnagar University. He was first elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2012 and then again in 2018.

Throughout his political career, Mandaviya has worked towards women’s empowerment. He was also honoured by UNICEF for his contribution to the cause of women's menstrual hygiene by using the chain of Jan Aushadhi Kendras to sell 10 crore sanitary pads made with oxo-biodegradable technology at a nominal price. His other notable efforts include ‘padyatras’ to increase awareness about social issues.

Mandaviya now has the unenviable task of vaccinating Indians to prevent a third catastrophic wave of COVID-19. With vaccination numbers still not reaching the desired mark of one crore vaccinations a day, it is to be seen what steps Mandaviya takes to prevent another COVID-19 wave.