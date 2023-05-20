Meet KH Muniyappa, Dalit leader and veteran Congress leader to be sworn in as Karnataka Cabinet minister

K H Muniyappa is a prominent Dalit face of Congress in the state. He served as a member of Lok Sabha for nearly three decades until 2019. He represented the Kolar constituency in the Lok Sabha since 1991, winning multiple elections.

Former Union Minister K H Muniyappa, a prominent Dalit leader, is going to be one among the 8 MLAs who will be sworn in along with Karnataka Chief Minister-designate Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar at Kanteerava Stadium today. A known Gandhi loyalist, the veteran Congress leader emerged victorious from the Devanahalli constituency in the Karnataka Assembly election.

This election victory was a significant achievement for Muniyappa, who had previously served as a member of the Lok Sabha for nearly three decades until 2019, representing the Kolar constituency.

Who is K H Muniyappa?

Throughout his political career, Muniyappa held various positions within the Congress party and contributed significantly to the development of his constituency. He served as the Vice-Convenor of the Congress (I) Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) Cell in the Kolar district of Karnataka, starting in 1969.

In 1991, Muniyappa was elected to the 10th Lok Sabha and became a member of the KPCC Legal Cell in the state. He actively participated in the party's executive committee. He held positions in the Taluk Congress (I) Committee, the District Congress Committee, and the Food and Civil Supplies (Eradication of Adulteration Committee) in the Kolar district.

Recognising his contributions and dedication, Muniyappa was appointed as the Joint Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in 1994, strengthening his role within the party.

Continuing his political journey, Muniyappa was re-elected to the Lok Sabha in 1996, 1998, and 1999. During his tenure, he served on several important committees, such as the Standing Committee on Industry, Committee on Subordinate Legislation, and Consultative Committee for various ministries including Welfare, Social Justice and Empowerment, and Steel and Mines.

In the 2004 general election, Muniyappa was once again elected to the Lok Sabha and was appointed as the Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Shipping, Road Transport and Highways. He continued to serve the nation in various capacities, being re-elected to the Lok Sabha in 2009 and 2014. During these terms, he held positions of the Union Minister of State for Railways and the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises.

Despite his long-standing political career, Muniyappa faced defeat in the parliamentary elections in 2019.

Muniyappa's commitment to public service and his contributions to policymaking was evident through his roles in various parliamentary committees, including the Committee on Estimates and the Standing Committee on Railways. The veteran leader is a known loyalist of the Gandhi family. He is also currently a member of the Congress Working Committee.