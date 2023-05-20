Meet KH Muniyappa, Dalit leader and veteran Congress leader to be sworn in as Karnataka Cabinet minister

K H Muniyappa is a prominent Dalit face of Congress in the state. He served as a member of Lok Sabha for nearly three decades until 2019. He represented the Kolar constituency in the Lok Sabha since 1991, winning multiple elections.

Former Union Minister K H Muniyappa, a prominent Dalit leader, is going to be one among the 8 MLAs who will be sworn in along with Karnataka Chief Minister-designate Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar at Kanteerava Stadium today. A known Gandhi loyalist, the veteran Congress leader emerged victorious from the Devanahalli constituency in the Karnataka Assembly election.

This election victory was a significant achievement for Muniyappa, who had previously served as a member of the Lok Sabha for nearly three decades until 2019, representing the Kolar constituency.

