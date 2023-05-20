Meet five-time MLA and new Karnataka Minister MB Patil

In the recently concluded Karnataka Assembly election MB Patil won from the Babaleshwar Assembly constituency. One of his notable achievements is his contribution to the development of irrigation in Karnataka.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah was sworn in as Chief Minister of Karnataka for a second time at a ceremony held in Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru today. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar also took oath as the deputy CM along with eight MLAs as Cabinet ministers. A prominent Lingayat leader, M B Patil was also sworn in as the Cabinet minister.

In the recently concluded Karnataka Assembly election he won from the Babaleshwar Assembly constituency. According to reports, MB Patil’s name was finalised by the Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as the party tried to strike a balance with representation from all communities and regions in the new Cabinet.

Who is MB Patil?

Mallanagouda Basanagouda Patil has emerged as a prominent Lingayat leader for the Congress. While traditionally aligned with the BJP, the Lingayat community showed support for the Congress in key constituencies of Central Karnataka and north Karnataka regions during the 2023 elections. Patil secured his fifth consecutive win from the Babaleshwar constituency in Bijapur district.

Born on October 7, 1964, MB Patil is the son of the late BM Patil, a well-known educationist and statesman. With a Bachelor of Engineering degree from BLDEA's Vachana Pitamaha P G Halakatti College of Engineering, MB Patil has exhibited strong leadership qualities since his student days.

He made his entry into politics in 1991, following the demise of his father, and has since been actively involved in social and political affairs. MB Patil has served as a member of the legislative assembly for five terms and as a member of parliament once. He held several positions in the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

One of MB Patil's notable achievements is his contribution to the development of irrigation in Karnataka. As the Irrigation Minister in 2013, he played a pivotal role in the state's irrigation sector, leading initiatives such as the tank-filling project in Bijapur and Bagalkot taluks. His efforts in the Water Resources Ministry resulted in the granting of permission to increase the height of the Almatti dam. Additionally, he also implemented the largest micro-irrigation project in the state.

MB Patil's commitment to education and rural development is evident through his involvement with the BLDEA Association and the establishment of BLDEA University. He is currently the President of BLDEA Autonomous University.

With his extensive political experience, dedication to public service, and focus on development, MB Patil continues to play a significant role in shaping the political landscape of Karnataka.