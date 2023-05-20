English
Meet five time MLA and new Karnataka Minister MB Patil

Meet five-time MLA and new Karnataka Minister MB Patil

Meet five-time MLA and new Karnataka Minister MB Patil
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com May 20, 2023 1:47:54 PM IST (Published)

In the recently concluded Karnataka Assembly election MB Patil won from the Babaleshwar Assembly constituency. One of his notable achievements is his contribution to the development of irrigation in Karnataka.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah was sworn in as Chief Minister of Karnataka for a second time at a ceremony held in Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru today. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar also took oath as the deputy CM along with eight MLAs as Cabinet ministers. A prominent Lingayat leader, M B Patil was also sworn in as the Cabinet minister.

In the recently concluded Karnataka Assembly election he won from the Babaleshwar Assembly constituency. According to reports, MB Patil’s name was finalised by the Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as the party tried to strike a balance with representation from all communities and regions in the new Cabinet.
Meet KH Muniyappa, Dalit leader and veteran Congress leader to be sworn in as Karnataka Cabinet minister
