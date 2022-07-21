Meet Draupadi Murmu, India's 15th President

BJP-led NDA's candidate Draupadi Murmu was on Thursday elected the 15th President of India. She defeated the opposition's nominee Yashwant Sinha.

The 64-year-old Murmu is the first Indian President from a tribal community, the first from Odisha, and the first to be born after the Independence. Further, she has also become the second woman to hold the highest office in the country.

Murmu was born on June 20, 1958, in Mayurbhanj, Odisha. Her father, Biranchi Narayan Tudu, was a farmer in Baldaposi village. Murmu completed her graduation from Ramadevi Women's College in Bhubaneswar.

Subsequently, she started working as an honorary assistant professor in Shri Aurobindo Integral Education and Research, Rairangpur. Later, she was appointed as a junior assistant in the irrigation department of Odisha.

Her political journey started in 1997 when she joined the BJP. The same year, she was elected the councillor of the Rairangpur district in Odisha — a seat reserved for tribals. She also served as the vice-president of the BJP’s Scheduled Tribes Morcha.

In 2000, Murmu won the assembly election from the Rairangpur constituency and was given charge of the Department of Transport and Commerce by the then Biju Janata Dal government, which was in power in Odisha with BJP's support. She served as the transport and commerce minister till 2002.

In 2002, she was given the portfolio of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry. The same year, she was made the BJP district president for the Mayurbhanj district. While Murmu continued serving as the Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Minister till 2004, she remained Mayurbhanj district president for BJP till 2009. She was named the MLA of the Year by the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

In 2009, she retained her Rairangpur seat and in 2010, she was again appointed the BJP district president for Mayurbhanj. In 2013, Murmu was appointed the district president for a third term.

In 2017, she was in the running for the Presidency when the then President Pranab Mukherjee was set to leave the Rashtrapati Bhavan. However, the NDA eventuallu went with incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind.