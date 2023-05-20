Meet BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, Siddaramaiah’s close aide and only minority face in new Karnataka government

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election, BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan won from the Chamarajpet Assembly constituency by a margin of more than 53,000 votes.

Veteran Congress leader Siddaramaiah was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka at a grand ceremony at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru today while DK Shivakumar took oath as the Deputy CM. Apart from these two leaders, eight Congress MLAs were also sworn in as Cabinet Ministers, which include five-time MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election, BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan contested on a Congress ticket and won from the Chamarajpet Assembly constituency in the Old Bangalore region. He defeated the BJP candidate, former city Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, by a margin of 53,953 votes.

