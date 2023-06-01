Meet ace poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu, new advisor to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

By CNBCTV18.com

Poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu has been appointed as advisor to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with a cabinet rank, news agency ANI reported quoting the chief minister's office,

Kanugolu, a former consultant with McKinsey, is said to have played a significant role in Congress’ stunning victory in the recently concluded Karnataka Assembly Elections. A Deccan Herald report suggests that Karnataka Congress relied heavily on Kanugolu’s micro-management. The wily poll strategist was part of the Congress’ core team, which developed catchy campaigns such as 'PayCM' and '40 percent commission' against the previous Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state.