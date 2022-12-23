Meet AAP mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi, an ex-professor who wants to make Delhi shine

Shelly Oberoi, 39, is a former Delhi University professor, who won the Delhi civic body election for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from a BJP stronghold. Her priority reportedly is to clean up Delhi and make it a smart city.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) shortlisted first-time councillor from Delhi's East Patel Nagar ward Shelly Oberoi as its mayoral candidate for Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) weeks after the party defeated the BJP to win the Delhi municipal election. Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, son of AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal, has been shortlisted by the party for the post of deputy mayor.

In total, six names were shortlisted as candidates for various positions in the MCD, including that of mayor and deputy mayor. The names were announced by senior AAP leader Pankaj Gupta at a press conference after the party held a meeting of its Political Affairs Committee (PAC). The elections for the coveted posts of mayor, deputy mayor and six members of the standing committee of the MCD will be held on January 6.

Apart from Oberoi and Iqbal, the four other candidates who were shortlisted for the standing committee were Mohd Aamil Malik, Raminder Kaur, Mohini Jeenwal, and Sarika Chaudhary.

Who is Shelly Oberoi?

Shelly Oberoi, 39, is a former Delhi University professor, who won the Delhi civic body election from a BJP stronghold. She won the MCD seat from former Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta’s home turf. Oberoi is a lifetime member of the Indian Commerce Association (ICA) and also the member of Institutional Innovative Council (IIC), IGNOU.

Oberoi completed her PhD from School of Management Studies of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). She won several awards, including best paper awards in different national and international conferences. Oberoi is also the recipient of a gold medal (Prof Manubhai Shah Award) from the ICA Conference.

Oberoi has been on the Academic Reviewer Board of international monthly magazine Cybernomics. She has also been a reviewer in personnel review journal Emerald.

As a professor, Oberoi has delivered lectures on Gyan Darshan (Doordarshan) and Gyan Vani (105.6 FM).