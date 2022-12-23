English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homepolitics News

Meet AAP mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi, an ex-professor who wants to make Delhi shine

Meet AAP mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi, an ex-professor who wants to make Delhi shine

Meet AAP mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi, an ex-professor who wants to make Delhi shine
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 23, 2022 6:08:15 PM IST (Published)

Shelly Oberoi, 39, is a former Delhi University professor, who won the Delhi civic body election for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from a BJP stronghold. Her priority reportedly is to clean up Delhi and make it a smart city.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) shortlisted first-time councillor from Delhi's East Patel Nagar ward Shelly Oberoi as its mayoral candidate for Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) weeks after the party defeated the BJP to win the Delhi municipal election. Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, son of AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal, has been shortlisted by the party for the post of deputy mayor.

Recommended Articles

View All
Year ender 2022 | SBI, ICICI and other large banks rise like the phoenix

Year ender 2022 | SBI, ICICI and other large banks rise like the phoenix

IST3 Min(s) Read

Omicron new variant in India: What are high-risk states up to

Omicron new variant in India: What are high-risk states up to

IST5 Min(s) Read

A fresh Covid wave: Let's spruce up our health ecosystem in no time

A fresh Covid wave: Let's spruce up our health ecosystem in no time

IST4 Min(s) Read

The three probable scenarios for Gold in 2023, according to Quantum AMC

The three probable scenarios for Gold in 2023, according to Quantum AMC

IST2 Min(s) Read

In total, six names were shortlisted as candidates for various positions in the MCD, including that of mayor and deputy mayor. The names were announced by senior AAP leader Pankaj Gupta at a press conference after the party held a meeting of its Political Affairs Committee (PAC). The elections for the coveted posts of mayor, deputy mayor and six members of the standing committee of the MCD will be held on January 6.


Apart from Oberoi and Iqbal, the four other candidates who were shortlisted for the standing committee were Mohd Aamil Malik, Raminder Kaur, Mohini Jeenwal, and Sarika Chaudhary. 

Also read: AAP national council meet: Party's expansion plan, strategy for upcoming assembly elections to be discussed

Who is Shelly Oberoi?

Shelly Oberoi, 39, is a former Delhi University professor, who won the Delhi civic body election from a BJP stronghold. She won the MCD seat from former Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta’s home turf. Oberoi is a lifetime member of the Indian Commerce Association (ICA) and also the member of Institutional Innovative Council (IIC), IGNOU.

Oberoi completed her PhD from School of Management Studies of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). She won several awards, including best paper awards in different national and international conferences. Oberoi is also the recipient of a gold medal (Prof Manubhai Shah Award) from the ICA Conference.

Also read: Shraddha Walkar murder: Poonawala's judicial custody extended by 14 days

Oberoi has been on the Academic Reviewer Board of international monthly magazine Cybernomics. She has also been a reviewer in personnel review journal Emerald. 

As a professor, Oberoi has delivered lectures on Gyan Darshan (Doordarshan) and Gyan Vani (105.6 FM).

"My priority is cleaning up Delhi, making it shine. We will make Delhi a smart city," NDTV quoted Oberoi as saying.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)Delhi

Previous Article

Two killed, four injured as man opens fire in Paris

Next Article

IPL auction 2023: Why Rajasthan Royals bid almost their full purse of Rs 13 crore on this young English all-rounder