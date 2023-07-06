Meet 5 candidates in race for BJP’s first Rajya Sabha seat from West Bengal

CNBC TV18
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 6, 2023

As per the existing strength in West Bengal Assembly, BJP can send one member to Rajya Sabha. Out of the six RS seats, which are going to be vacant soon, the Trinamool Congress is expected to win five.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is going to send its first member from West Bengal to Rajya Sabha as six seats from the state in the Upper House of the Parliament are soon going to become vacant. As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission, the elections for the seats will take place on July 24.

The election to Rajya Sabha is necessitated as five MPs from Trinamool Congress and one MP from Congress are retiring on August 18. Derek O’Brien, Sushmita Dev, Dola Sen, Shanta Chhetri and Sukhendu Sekhar Roy of TMC and Pradip Bhattacharya of Congress will retire from Rajya Sabha next month.
