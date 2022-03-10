Meerut South Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Meerut South Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Meerut South is an assembly constituency in the Meerut district, in the West region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Meerut South legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Meerut Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Meerut South was won by Dr Somendra Tomar of the BJP.

He defeated BSP's Haji Mohammad Yaqub.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Ravindra Bhadana.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Dr Somendra Tomar garnered 113225 votes, securing 41.81 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 35395 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 13.07 percent.

The total number of voters in the Meerut South constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Meerut district has a literacy level of 74.80 percent.