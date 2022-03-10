Meerut Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Meerut Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Meerut is an assembly constituency in the Meerut district, in the West region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Meerut legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Meerut Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Meerut was won by Rafiq Ansari of the SP.

He defeated BJP's Dr Laxmikant Bajpai.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Dr Laxmikant Bajpai.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Rafiq Ansari garnered 103217 votes, securing 52.79 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 28769 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 14.71 percent.

The total number of voters in the Meerut constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Meerut constituency has a literacy level of 74.80 percent.