Meerut Cantt Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Meerut Cantt Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Meerut Cantt is an assembly constituency in the Meerut district, in the West region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Meerut Cantt legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Meerut Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Meerut Cantt was won by Satya Prakash Agarwal of the BJP.

He defeated BSP's Satendra Solanki.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Satya Prakash Agarwal ( Kailash Dairy Wale).

In the 2017 assembly polls, Satya Prakash Agarwal garnered 132518 votes, securing 55.93 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 76619 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 32.34 percent.

