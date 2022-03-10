Meerganj Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Meerganj Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Meerganj is an Assembly constituency in the Bareilly district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Meerganj legislative Assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022. The Assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Bareilly Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Meerganj was won by Dr D C Verma of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Sultan Beg.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Sultan Baig.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, Dr D C Verma garnered 1,08,789 votes, securing 51.74 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 54,500 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 25.92 percent.