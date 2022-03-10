Meerapur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Meerapur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Meerapur is an assembly constituency in the Muzaffarnagar district, in the West region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Meerapur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Bijnor Lok Sabha constituency.

TBD - CMS iframe results code

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Meerapur was won by Avtar Singh Bhadana of the BJP. He defeated SP's Liyakat Ali. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Jamil Ahmad Qasmi.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Avtar Singh Bhadana garnered 69035 votes, securing 33.77 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 193 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.09 percent.

The total number of voters in the Meerapur constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Meerapur constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.