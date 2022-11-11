By CNBCTV18.COM

MCD elections: Arvind Kejriwal appealed to public to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win less than 20 seats in the upcoming elections.

Ahead of the crucial Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "guaranteed" Delhiites 10 things on Friday. Among them was the removal of landfill sites in Delhi. He said no new landfill sites will be created in the city if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) comes to power and that global experts from London, Paris and Tokyo will be called for solving the issue.

1.

To make Delhi beautiful and clean; remove all the three landfill sites in Delhi and no new landfill will be created

2. Corruption-free MCD

3. Find solutions for parking

4. Help in removal of stray animals

5. Repair roads and streets

6. Work towards better MCD schools, dispensary and hospitals

7. Delhi parks to be renovated, will make Delhi a 'city of parks'

8. Timely salary for employees

9. To ensure suitable environment for businesses; remove "inspector raj"

10. Create vending zones

Delhi State Election Commission announced that for MCD polls will be held on December 4. The result will be declared on December 7.

The war room

The AAP had on Thursday launched the party's war room for the upcoming MCD election. The war room was set up to monitor activities such as the nomination process, campaigning and social media campaign.

"This war room is being launched to intensify the party's preparations for the upcoming MCD elections. We will use this war room to monitor 10 activities related to the polls," the party's Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai said.

"The first will be to track activities related to the 'Jan Samvaad', taking place in over 13,000 booths. It will look into issues of scheduling, prepare the list of speakers for these events and send out invitations to local residents," Rai said.

The second activity that the war room will engage in is the nomination process. It will also look at candidates' public engagements and monitor booth management activities.

What BJP and Congress are up to

The BJP formed a 20-member election committee for the upcoming MCD polls and it will be headed by party's Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta. The Delhi BJP also issued a 'Wachan Patra', promising to provide EWS flats equipped with all the amenities to every slum dweller in the city.

Meanwhile, the Congress constituted various panels for the upcoming elections. Besides the pradesh election committee, the Congress set up a campaign committee, coordination committee, manifesto committee, media committee, publicity committee, and digital and social media committee.

(With inputs from PTI)