Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was victorious in four wards and the Congress in one ward in the municipal bypolls in Delhi. The BJP, which had held one of these wards, failed to open its account in the bypolls.

AAP's Sunita Mishra was declared the winner by 2,705 votes from Ward No 62N, Shalimar Bagh North. The seat was earlier held by the BJP.

AAP candidate Dhirender Kumar has won the Kalyanpuri ward by 7,259 votes. AAP candidate Ram Chander defeated BJP candidate Rakesh Goyal by 2,985 votes in Rohini C ward. AAP's Vijay Kumar defeated BJP's Om Prakash by a margin of 4,986 votes in Trilokpuri.

AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "The people of Delhi have expressed their confidence in us. They are fed up with BJP and this election is an indication of that. In the 2022 Delhi municipal polls, BJP will be wiped out."

Congress candidate Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad defeated AAP candidate Mohammad Ishraq Khan by 10,642 votes in Chauhan Bangar ward.

More than 50 percent votes were cast in the bypolls for the five municipal wards held on February 28. Out of the five wards, four were held by the AAP while Shalimar Bagh North had a BJP councillor.