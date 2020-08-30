  • SENSEX
Mayawati welcomes 'unified' central policy regarding Unlock 4 guidelines

Updated : August 30, 2020 03:19 PM IST

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed for students till September 30, with some relaxations for students of classes 9 to 12.
The Union home ministry on Saturday issued the Unlock 4 guidelines under which metro trains would be allowed to resume services from September 7 in a graded manner, while political, social and religious congregations of up to 100 people would be permitted from September 21.
