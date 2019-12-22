Politics

Mayawati hits out at Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad after his appearance in Delhi anti-CAA protests

Updated : December 22, 2019 05:54 PM IST

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Sunday fired a fresh salvo at Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad and accused him of affecting the party votes.

Mayawati wondered why Aazad, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was participating in the protests outside Jama Masjid in Delhi instead of doing it in the state.