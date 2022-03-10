Mayang Imphal Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Mayang Imphal Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Mayang Imphal is an assembly constituency in the Imphal West district, in the Valley region of the state of Manipur.

The Mayang Imphal legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Mayang Imphal was won by Kongkham Robindro Singh of the BJP. He defeated INC's Dr Khumujam Ratankumar Singh. Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Khumujam Ratankumar Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Kongkham Robindro Singh garnered 15221 votes, securing 55.4 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 3094 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 11.26 percent.

The Mayang Imphal constituency has a literacy level of 86.08 percent.