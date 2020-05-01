Politics May brings reopenings around the globe as virus toll climbs Updated : May 01, 2020 12:27 PM IST Germany, Portugal and the Czech Republic were set to start loosening their restrictions. Simon Property Group Inc., the biggest US mall operator, plans to open 49 shopping centers Friday across 10 states, including Texas, Indiana and Georgia. Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said most business activities will reopen from Monday, days before a two-month lockdown is due to end, after infections fell sharply in recent weeks. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365