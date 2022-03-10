Mauranipur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Mauranipur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Mauranipur is an assembly constituency in the Jhansi district, in the Bundelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Mauranipur legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Jhansi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Mauranipur was won by Biharilal Arya of the BJP. He defeated SP's Dr Rashmi Arya. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Dr Rashmi Arya.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Biharilal Arya garnered 98,905 votes, securing 36.8 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 16971 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 6.31 percent.