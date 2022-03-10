0

Maur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Maur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

IST (Published)
Maur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Maur constituency of Punjab including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Maur is an assembly constituency in the Bathinda district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.
The Maur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Maur was won by Jagdev Singh of the AAP. He defeated SAD's Janmeja Singh Sekhon.
Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Janmeja Singh.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Jagdev Singh garnered 62282 votes, securing 45.27 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 14,677 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 10.67 percent.
The total number of voters in the Maur constituency stands at 1,67,547 with 79,301 male voters and 88,242 female voters.
The Maur constituency has a literacy level of 78 percent.
