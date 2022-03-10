Mau Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Mau Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Mau is an assembly constituency in the Mau district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Mau legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Mau was won by Mukhtar Anshari of the BSP. He defeated SBSP's Mahendra Rajbhar. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by QED's Mukhtar Ansari.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Mukhtar Anshari garnered 96793 votes, securing 36.39 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 8698 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 3.27 percent.

The total number of voters in the Mau constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Mau constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.