Early counting trends of the Delhi assembly elections showed that Shoaib Iqbal of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was leading in the Matia Mahal seat.

Iqbal is contesting against BJP's Ravindra Gupta, Congress' Mirza Javed Ali, BSP's Tej Ram and others.

Iqbal has been an MLA from Matia Mahal five times. Iqbal's first contest was from Janata Dal in 1993. He later led the Minority Morcha of the JD(U) and won five times between 1998 and 2013, however, was defeated by AAP's Aasim Ahmed Khan in 2014 polls.

Last month, Iqbal joined AAP, after being associated with the Congress for a short period.

The 61-year-old has passed 12th. In his election affidavit, he has declared assets worth Rs 1.4 crore.

