Mathura Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Mathura Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Mathura is an assembly constituency in the Mathura district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Mathura legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Mathura Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Mathura was won by Shrikant Sharma of the BJP. He defeated INC's Pradeep Mathur. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Pradeep Mathur.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Shrikant Sharma garnered 143361 votes, securing 56.65 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 101161 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 39.97 percent.

The total number of voters in the Mathura constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Mathura constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.