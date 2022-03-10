Matera Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Matera Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Matera is an assembly constituency in the Baharaich district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh .

The Matera legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Bahraich Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Matera was won by Yasar Shah of the SP. He defeated BJP's Arun Veer Singh.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Yasar Shah.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Yasar Shah garnered 79188 votes, securing 39.45 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 1595 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.79 percent.

The total number of voters in the Matera constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.