Massive billboards come up across Agra to welcome Donald Trump

Updated : February 23, 2020 12:57 PM IST

Trump's convoy route from the airport to the Taj Mahal is about 13 km and along the way thousands of artistes will welcome him with special performances.
On the famous Mall Road, which falls on the route, one hoarding reads "His Excellency Donald J Trump, President of the United States of America, Heartiest Welcome to the Land of Krishna".
Another billboard features the two leaders shaking hands with the message "Welcome to the Land of Holy Rivers Yamuna and Ganga".
Massive billboards come up across Agra to welcome Donald Trump

