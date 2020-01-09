Marketing executive killed in Greater Noida; Twitter users demand justice

Two days after the killing of Greater Noida resident Gaurav Chandel by unidentified men while he was on the way to his home, Twitter users demanded justice for the bereaved family.

A#JusticeforGauravChandel trended with 11K tweets.

The Gurugram-based surgical equipment company's marketing executive commuted daily from Parthala Chowk circle to Gaur Chowk in Greater Noida area. On Monday night, Gaurav last contacted his family near Parthala Chowk.

On Tuesday morning, his body was found between a bridge connecting Parthala Chowk and Hindon River in the area.

One user wrote: "#JusticeforGauravChandel. This will not be tolerated. Who will be next no one knows. Yogi ji, do something. Where is your encounter specialist?? Why did you stop encounters?? Nowadays, crime is increasing in Greeno West. No PCR is seen there."

A post read: "We lost a great human being and a friend. How can one be so inhuman for petty sum of money? And the postmortem report is even more disturbing."

"An eye-opener incident for all residents around Gaur City. Our police should find out the criminal as soon as possible...@Uppolice @noidapolice @sspnoida," tweeted another user.

One user questioned: "Can we assure our family that we will return (from office) in the evenings? Who will ensure our safety? Take strict action against the culprits."

"36 hours have passed since the crime was detected by the residents of Gaur City. What is the police update?? Merely filing an FIR and assuring that we will act will not work this time. It will just help criminals to flee and find a safe haven. ACT NOW," commented another Twitter user.