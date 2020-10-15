Politics Market volatility hits Amit Shah's net worth; PM Modi gets richer thanks to safe havens Updated : October 15, 2020 01:40 PM IST The net worth of PM Modi as of June 30 this year was Rs 2.85 crore, an increase of nearly Rs 36 lakh from Rs 2.49 crore last year. As of June 2020, Shah’s net worth declined to Rs 28.63 crore from to Rs 32.3 crore declared last year. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.