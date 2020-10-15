Market volatility hits Amit Shah's net worth; PM Modi gets richer thanks to safe havens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s net worth has risen this year as compared to last year while that of Union Home Minister Amit Shah has declined.

The net worth of PM Modi as of June 30 this year was Rs 2.85 crore, an increase of nearly Rs 36 lakh from Rs 2.49 crore last year, according to his latest asset declaration submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

His assets have primarily increased due to bank deposits of around Rs 3.3 lakh and returns on safe investments worth Rs 33 lakh during the last one year, reported India Today.

By the end of June 2020, PM Modi had only Rs 31,450 as cash in hand and a bank balance of Rs 3,38,173 with SBI Gandhinagar NSC branch. He also had Bank FDR and MOD balance of Rs 1,60,28,939 at the same branch.

PM Modi also owns National Savings Certificates (NSC) worth Rs 8,43,124, life insurance policies worth Rs 1,50,957 and tax-saving Infra bonds worth Rs 20,000. The moveable assets declared are a little over Rs 1.75 crore, the report added.

The prime minister possesses four gold rings, weighing approximately 45 grams and is valued at Rs 1.5 lakh. He has taken no loans and has no personal vehicle against his name.

PM Modi also jointly owns a plot in Sector-1 in Gandhinagar, measuring 3,531 square feet, with three other joint owners, each having an equal share of 25 percent.

Further, the report adds that the net worth of Home Minister Amit Shah has taken a hit as against last year. The volatility in the share market and poor market sentiment has taken a toll on the equity held by Shah.

As of June 2020, Shah’s net worth declined to Rs 28.63 crore from to Rs 32.3 crore declared last year.

The home minister owns 10 immovable properties in Gujarat. These properties owned by him and shared inheritance from his mother are worth Rs 13.56 crore, according to the PMO declarations.

Shah has Rs 15,814 as cash in hand, Rs 1.04 crore in bank balance and insurance, pension policies worth Rs 13.47 lakh, Rs 2.79 lakh in fixed deposit schemes and jewellery worth Rs 44.47 lakh, the India Today report said.