  • Business News>
  • politics news>

  • Mariyahu Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Mariyahu Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Mariyahu Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Mariyahu Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

Mariyahu Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Mariyahu constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Mariyahu is an assembly constituency in the Jaunpur district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Mariyahu legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Machhlishahr Lok Sabha constituency.
Click here for Mariyahu election result LIVE.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Mariyahu was won by Leena Tiwari of the ADAL.
He defeated SP's Shraddha Yadav.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Shraddha Yadav.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Leena Tiwari garnered 58804 votes, securing 32.66 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 11350 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 6.3 percent.
The total number of voters in the Mariyahu constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.
The Mariyahu constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.
Tags