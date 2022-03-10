Marihan Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Marihan Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Marihan is an assembly constituency in the Mirzapur district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh

The Marihan legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Mirzapur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Marihan was won by Rama Shankar Singh of the BJP.

He defeated INC's Lalitesh Pati Tripathi.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Laliteshpati Tripathi.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Rama Shankar Singh garnered 106517 votes, securing 44.7 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 46598 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 19.55 percent.

The total number of voters in the Marihan constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.