Marhara Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Marhara Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Marhara is an Assembly constituency in the Etah district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Marhara Legislative Assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022. The Assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Etah Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Marhara was won by Virendra of the BJP. He defeated SP's Amit Gaurav.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, Virendra garnered 92,507 votes, securing 48.35 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 33,432 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 17.47 percent.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Amit Gaurav.