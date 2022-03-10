0

Margao Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Margao Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winner, losers, vote margin

By CNBCTV18.com
Margao Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Margao constituency of Goa including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Margao is an assembly constituency in South Goa district. The Margao legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for General category and it falls in the South Goa Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Goa Legislative Assembly elections, Margao was won by Digambar Vasant Kamat of the INC. He defeated BJP's Sharmad Raiturkar.
Before that, in the 2012 Goa vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Digambar Kamat.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Digambar Vasant Kamat garnered 12,105 votes, securing 54.15 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 4176 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 18.68 percent.
The total number of voters in the Margao constituency stands at 29434 with 14435 male voters and 14999 female voters.
The Margao constituency has a literacy level of 87.59 percent.
