Marcaim Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Marcaim Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin

Marcaim is an assembly constituency in South Goa district. The Marcaim legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for General category and it falls in South Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Goa Legislative Assembly elections, Marcaim was won by Ramkrishna Alias Sudin Dhavalikar of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).

He defeated BJP's Pradeep Pundalik Shet. Before that, in the 2012 Goa vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by MAG's Ramkrishna Alias Sudin Dhavalikar.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Ramkrishna Alias Sudin Dhavalikar garnered 17,093 votes, securing 73.18 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 13680 votes.