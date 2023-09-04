The longstanding Maratha reservation issue i n Maharashtra has erupted once again, escalating tensions across the state. Violent clashes between protesters and police in Jalna on Friday, September 1, left several injured as protests spread across the state, including Mumbai, this weekend.

The Maratha Kranti Morch a, the organisation advocating for Maratha quotas, has launched widespread protests throughout the state against the recent lathi-charge by police in Jalna. Protestors blocked main highways in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar on Monday, paralysing traffic movement in various parts.

#WATCH | Maratha reservation protestors block road in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar of Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/YoI3ERrq3B — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2023

In a show of solidarity, Maratha groups have called for a bandh in Jalna, Aurangabad, Solapur, Pune and Beed, among other towns.

To maintain law and order, police forces have been deployed in sensitive areas to prevent further escalation of violence.

Vijay Wadettiwar, the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and a prominent Congress leader, expressed his discontent while speaking to ANI, stating, “They (Maharashtra government) can't give reservations to Marathas... They misled the Maratha community...”

#WATCH | Nagpur: LoP Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, says, "They (Maharashtra govt) can't give reservations to Marathas....They misled the Maratha community...." pic.twitter.com/DnUO8nQglt — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2023

Former CM Ashok Chavan stated, “Devendra Fadnavis is Home Minister and he has to explain who ordered police lathi-charge against protesters,” reports Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government held a Cabinet meeting on Monday to address the Maratha reservation issue. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar attended the meeting. Fadnavis apologised for the police lathi-charge in Jalna on Friday and said that the government is looking into the matter. According to reports, CM Shinde spoke to Manoj Jarange Patil, who is leading a protest in Jalna, over the phone and assured him that the government is looking into the reservation issue.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the use of force on protesters demanding Maratha reservation in Jalna cannot be supported at any cost and apologised for the same. He also hit out at the Opposition for blaming the state government for the lathicharge and teargas firing in Jalna on Friday. Further, CM Eknath Shinde spoke to the “man who sparked the protests” Manoj Jarange Patil over the phone and assured him that the government is positive about the issue.

Protests in Jalna turned violent on Friday after a police team reached to vacate the protest site where a hunger strike was going on led by Manoj Jarange Patil, a local Maratha leader, according to reports. Nearly 20 protesters and 37 policemen were injured during the clash at Antarwali Sarathi village in Ambad tehsil, according to an Indian Express report.

The Maratha leaders have been demanding reservation in government jobs and education for the community, which constitute nearly 33 percent of the state's population. The issue traces its roots to protests initiated by Mathadi Labour Union leader Annasaheb Patil in Mumbai four decades ago, sparking recurring demonstrations and political disputes from time to time.

In May 2021, the Supreme Court invalidated the Maharashtra Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, 2018, which had provided quotas for the Maratha community, citing a breach of the 50 percent reservation ceiling and the violation of the 102nd Constitutional Amendment.