Mapusa Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Mapusa Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Mapusa is an assembly constituency in the North Goa district, in the North Goa region of the state of Goa.

The Mapusa legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the North Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Goa Legislative Assembly elections, Mapusa was won by Francisco C J A De Pinto E Souza of the BJP. He defeated MAG's Vinod Fadke. Before that, in the 2012 Goa vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Francis D'souza.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Francisco C J A De Pinto E Souza garnered 10957 votes, securing 48.13 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 6828 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 29.99 percent.

The total number of voters in the Mapusa constituency stands at 29408 with 14458 male voters and 14950 female voters.

The Mapusa constituency has a literacy level of 89.57 percent.