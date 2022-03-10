Mao Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Mao Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Mao is an assembly constituency in the Senapati district, in the Hills region of the state of Manipur.

The Mao legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe category and it falls in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

TBD - CMS iframe results codeIn the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Mao was won by Losii Dikho of the NPF.

He defeated BJP's Woba Joram.Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by NPF's Dikho.In the 2017 assembly polls, Losii Dikho garnered 25933 votes, securing 52.69 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 15414 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 31.32 percent .The total number of voters in the Mao constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Mao constituency has a literacy level of 63.6 percent.