Mant Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Mant Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Mant is an assembly constituency in the Mathura district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Mant legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Mathura Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Mant was won by Shyam Sunder Sharma of the BSP. He defeated RLD's Yogesh Chaudhary.Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by RLD's Jayant Chaudhary.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Shyam Sunder Sharma garnered 65862 votes, securing 31.27 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 432 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.21 percent.

The total number of voters in the Mant constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Mant constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.