Mansa Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Mansa Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Mansa is an assembly constituency in the Mansa district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Mansa legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Mansa was won by Nazar Singh Manshahia of the AAP. He defeated INC's Manoj Bala.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Prem Mittal.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Nazar Singh Manshahia garnered 70586 votes, securing 40.49 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 20,469 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 11.74 percent.

The total number of voters in the Mansa constituency stands at 2,18,339 with 1,02,802 male voters and 1,15,534 female voters.

The Mansa constituency has a literacy level of 63 percent.