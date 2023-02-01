Manoj Tiwari rose to popularity with the release of his devotional albums in the early 90s. He was also called to perform Ganga Aarti for the first time in 1991. He turns 52 on February 1.

Bhojpuri actor and singer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari turns 52 on February 1. He kickstarted his career as a singer in the Bhojpuri film industry and soon rose to fame with numerous hits. With his popularity backing him, he stepped into politics and was appointed as the president of the Delhi unit of the BJP.

On his 52nd birthday, here is a look at Manoj Tiwari’s journey from the screen to politics.

Till 1995, Tiwari only got offers to sing in small programmes. His fortunes changed dramatically with the release of his song, Baadi Sher Par Sawaar, from the album Sheetala Ghat Pe Kashi Me.

Manoj Tiwari made his acting debut with the 2004 Bhojpuri film Sasura Bada Paisawala. The movie turned out to be a hit and Tiwari soon made his mark in the Bhojpuri industry and stood alongside stars like Ravi Kishan.

He made his Bollywood debut with the 2008 film Deshdrohi and his directorial debut in 2010 with the film Hello Darling. He featured in songs for renowned movies like Gangs of Wasseypur and Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan. He also appeared in season 4 of the reality show Bigg Boss.

Manoj Tiwari stepped into politics in 2009 and contested in the 15th Lok Sabha elections. He was fielded by the Samajwadi Party from Gorakhpur against BJP’s Yogi Adityanath. He lost the election. Tiwari joined the BJP in 2013.

He then contested in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from North East Delhi and made it through by defeating Aam Aadmi Party’s Anand Kumar. He was then appointed as the president of BJP’s Delhi unit in 2016.

Tiwari’s political triumph came in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections in 2017. He took the centre stage and steered the BJP towards an impressive win in the municipal polls. Currently, he is serving his second term as a member of the Lok Sabha after retaining his North East Delhi seat in the 2019 general elections.