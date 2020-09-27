Agriculture Mann ki Baat: PM says new agri Bills to help farmers sell produce Updated : September 27, 2020 01:23 PM IST He pointed out-growers had benefited after fruits and vegetables were taken off the ambit of the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee Act in 2014 and now other farmers would benefit too. The new Bills passed by Parliament this month are opposed by different farmer unions and opposition parties. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.