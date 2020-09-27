  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Agriculture

Mann ki Baat: PM says new agri Bills to help farmers sell produce

Updated : September 27, 2020 01:23 PM IST

He pointed out-growers had benefited after fruits and vegetables were taken off the ambit of the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee Act in 2014 and now other farmers would benefit too.
The new Bills passed by Parliament this month are opposed by different farmer unions and opposition parties.
Mann ki Baat: PM says new agri Bills to help farmers sell produce

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

RIL's retail arm receives Rs 7,500 crore from Silver Lake for 1.75% stake sale

RIL's retail arm receives Rs 7,500 crore from Silver Lake for 1.75% stake sale

Positive pay system for cheque payments to come into effect from Jan 1: RBI

Positive pay system for cheque payments to come into effect from Jan 1: RBI

New products in health, hygiene spike in past 6 months with 1,897 launches: Nielsen

New products in health, hygiene spike in past 6 months with 1,897 launches: Nielsen

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement