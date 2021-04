Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 76th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat’.

He said that after successfully tackling the first wave, India's morale was high but the second wave of COVID-19 has shaken the nation.

"I'm speaking to you at a time when COVID-19 is testing our patience & capacity to bear pain. Many of our loved ones left us untimely. After successfully tackling 1st wave, nation's morale was high, it was confident but this storm(2nd wave) has shaken the nation," he said.

The Prime Minister urged the citizens to only see information on COVID-19 through reliable sources.

"I appeal to you all to seek information on COVID19 through reliable sources only. I am seeing many doctors have taken to social media to share information on COVID19 and are also offering consultations," he said.

He also asked people to not fall prey to any rumour about vaccines.

"You all must be aware that the Government of India has sent free vaccine to all state government. All people above 45 years of age can benefit from this. From May 1st, vaccines will be available for every person above 18 years of age," he said.

"We have to give priority to the expert and scientific advice at this time to win this battle," he said. While people are getting affected by the disease, they are also recovering from it in big numbers, he added.

With a record single-day rise of 3,49,691new coronavirus infections, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to1,69,60,172, while active cases crossed the 26-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The death toll increased to1,92,311with a record2,767 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.