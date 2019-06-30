Politics
Mann Ki Baat: Democracy is part of our culture, heritage, says PM Modi
Updated : June 30, 2019 12:34 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled the Emergency, saying democracy is part of our culture and heritage and during the 19-month the people felt that something was taken from them.
Speaking about the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls, he said the scale of the country's electoral process makes every Indian proud.
Besides the Emergency, the Prime Minister also stressed on the need to conserve water as drought looms large in vast parts of the country.
