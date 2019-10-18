'You had five years, full mandate; should have learnt from Congress mistakes': Manmohan Singh to BJP
Updated : October 18, 2019 11:54 AM IST
Manmohan Singh was replying to a question on finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's comments in the US, where she said the banking sector passed through its worst phase during the tenures of Singh and former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan.
The NDA government should have learnt from the UPA's "mistakes", and provided "credible solutions", Singh said.
The Narendra Modi government should stop blaming the UPA for every economic crisis, as five years was sufficient time to come up with solutions.
