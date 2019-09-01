Manmohan Singh: State of the economy deeply worrying, all round mismanagement led to slowdown
Updated : September 01, 2019 01:15 PM IST
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has said that the state of the Indian economy is 'deeply worrying' and it is yet to recover from 'man-made blunders' of demonetisation and a hastily-implemented GST regime.
Singh said that the slowdown will further affect jobs in the informal sector and the most vulnerable workers.
Singh, who served as finance minister from 1991 to 1996 and was the 15th governor of the Reserve Bank of India for three years in the mid-1980s, said that institutions are being eroded under the current dispensation, adding that RBI’s resilience will be tested as it transferred Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the government.
