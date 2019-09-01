Moneycontrol Pro#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday
Asian shares rise on conciliatory trade tone but mood cautious
Oil prices dip after three days of gains
Rupee opens higher at 71.77 a dollar, bond yields rise
Home Politics
Auto

Manmohan Singh: State of the economy deeply worrying, all round mismanagement led to slowdown

Updated : September 01, 2019 01:15 PM IST

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has said that the state of the Indian economy is 'deeply worrying' and it is yet to recover from 'man-made blunders' of demonetisation and a hastily-implemented GST regime.
Singh said that the slowdown will further affect jobs in the informal sector and the most vulnerable workers.
Singh, who served as finance minister from 1991 to 1996 and was the 15th governor of the Reserve Bank of India for three years in the mid-1980s, said that institutions are being eroded under the current dispensation, adding that RBI’s resilience will be tested as it transferred Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the government.
Manmohan Singh: State of the economy deeply worrying, all round mismanagement led to slowdown
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

LPG prices raised by Rs 15.5, jet fuel reduced by 1%

LPG prices raised by Rs 15.5, jet fuel reduced by 1%

GDP shocker: Growth slips to slowest pace in six years at 5% in first quarter

GDP shocker: Growth slips to slowest pace in six years at 5% in first quarter

Markets this week: Sensex up 1.7%, Nifty 1.8% led by media, pharma and consumer shares

Markets this week: Sensex up 1.7%, Nifty 1.8% led by media, pharma and consumer shares

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV