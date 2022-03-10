Mankapur Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check Mankapur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Mankapur is an assembly constituency in the Gonda district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Mankapur legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Gonda Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Mankapur was won by Ramapati Shastri of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Ramesh Chandra.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Babulal.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Ramapati Shastri garnered 102862 votes, securing 57.3 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 60161 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 33.51 percent.